India: Ahmedabad gears up to greet Trump with a “grand namaste”
Indian authorities in Ahmedabad in the western State of Gujarat were making final touches in preparation for the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday.
Trump will begin his visit with a roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to Motera Stadium, where he is expected to give a joint address alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.
“It looks very good, this is the first time in India that such a big stadium is being built. It looks very good. It’s really a proud moment that Trump is coming to this city. It’s good to see so many people excited for this event and the police and other departments have made good arrangements for the event,” Hariom, a local resident said.
People could be seen performing traditional dances on the road leading to Motera Stadium as they rehearsed for the planned roadshow to greet Trump.
Footage shows workers sweeping roads and repairing and painting road dividers, making sure everything Trump will see on his way from the city’s airport to the Stadium looks well maintained.
Reports say the Gujarat state authorities have spent around €3.9 million ($4.2 million) on improving road infrastructure and the Motera cricket stadium.
Trump, and his wife Melania, are expected to conduct a two-day tour around India starting on February 24. During the visit, which is Trump’s first to the country since taking office in 2017, the US president is expected to sign a trade agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
