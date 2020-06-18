-
Protesters topple Washington DC’s only Confederate statue after Juneteenth rallies - 18 hours ago
-
Review of 2m rule + Greta Thunberg interview – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 19 hours ago
-
Maestro Daniel Barenboim: Live music must survive the pandemic | Talk to Al Jazeera - 20 hours ago
-
LIVE: New Yorkers commemorate Juneteenth with march to City Hall - 1 day ago
-
LIVE: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery in the US (PART 2) - 1 day ago
-
Face masks & Trump Tulsa rally: “It’s become a political issue” - 1 day ago
-
Germany: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close a third of its branches and cut 6,000 jobs - 1 day ago
-
USA: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery - 1 day ago
-
USA: Protesters flood the streets of NYC for Juneteenth rally - 1 day ago
-
USA: China attempting to “drive a wedge” between US and Europe, says Pompeo - 1 day ago
India and China deploy additional troops in Ladakh border conflict | DW News
India and China are blaming each another for a deadly border clash between their forces, while pledging to de-escalate the standoff. India says 20 of its troops were killed in hand-to-hand combat along a disputed part of the border in the Himalayan mountains. China has refused to confirm if any of its troops were killed – it’s demanded a full investigation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that his country will respond if provoked.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Ladakh #GalwanValley ##BorderClash