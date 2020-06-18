India and China deploy additional troops in Ladakh border conflict | DW News

India and China are blaming each another for a deadly border clash between their forces, while pledging to de-escalate the standoff. India says 20 of its troops were killed in hand-to-hand combat along a disputed part of the border in the Himalayan mountains. China has refused to confirm if any of its troops were killed – it’s demanded a full investigation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that his country will respond if provoked.

