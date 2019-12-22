India: Anti-citizenship bill protests continue as Modi addresses supporters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrations against the recently ratified Citizenship Amendment Act continued in New Delhi on Sunday. Protesters took to the streets to demand the scrapping of the contested law while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a separate rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Ground.

Demonstrations have been taking place over the past ten days over the bill entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015 .

Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further ostracisation of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.

