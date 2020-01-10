-
India: Anti-government march hits New Delhi following JNU campus violence
Anti-government protesters flooded the streets of New Delhi on Thursday, with people protesting against Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s policies.
People were seen marching with various banners, some of them decrying the controversial citizenship law, that many deem discriminating against Muslims, with other placards demanding democracy.
Neha, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), condemned what she called the use of violence against protesters.
The demonstration was also ignited by the violent events at JNU on January,5 when dozens of students and staff were injured in a mob attack in a university campus with people being beaten by wooden and metal rods.
Some students were quoted in media as saying that the attack was orchestrated by the right-wing group linked to the ruling party, adding that the attack was against those students opposing rising hostel fees.
