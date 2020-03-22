India at ‘critical stage’ in coronavirus outbreak

A daylong Janta Curfew, people’s curfew, over the coronavirus pandemic has ended in most parts of India, but it is being extended in some states.

With the number of cases rising every day, healthcare officials say the country is now at a critical stage.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam has more.

