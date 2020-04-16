India: Boisar streets deserted amid India”s nationwide lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The streets and roads of the Indian city of Boisar were seen deserted with little to no movement to be seen last Friday, amid the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Drone footage captured the eerily quiet city located in the Maharashtra region, around 100 km (62 miles) away from buzzing metropolis Mumbai, shows the city streets deserted as citizens stayed home due to the coronavirus restrictions.

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 25, which is expected to continue until May 3. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has doubled in one week, from 6,000 to over 12,000 as of Thursday, as 423 people are reported to have died with the disease according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

