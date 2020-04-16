-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Boisar streets deserted amid India”s nationwide lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The streets and roads of the Indian city of Boisar were seen deserted with little to no movement to be seen last Friday, amid the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Drone footage captured the eerily quiet city located in the Maharashtra region, around 100 km (62 miles) away from buzzing metropolis Mumbai, shows the city streets deserted as citizens stayed home due to the coronavirus restrictions.
India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 25, which is expected to continue until May 3. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has doubled in one week, from 6,000 to over 12,000 as of Thursday, as 423 people are reported to have died with the disease according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200416-060
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-060
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly