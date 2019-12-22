India: Boy, 8, among many killed as citizenship law protests rage

The death toll in protests in India against a contentious citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim has reached 23, as nine more people were killed on Saturday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Fifteen people have died in the state during the protests so far, police spokesman Praveen Kumar said, adding that a “majority of the dead are young people”.

The unrest is emerging as the biggest domestic challenge to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.

Opponents say the law discriminates by excluding Muslims, while letting minorities from three neighbouring countries become citizens.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from New Delhi.

