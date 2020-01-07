India campus violence: Nationwide solidarity protests held

Protests have taken place across India condemning an attack on students and teachers at a prominent university in New Delhi.

The students had been rallying against a hike in university fees.

Masked men attacked them on campus, and the victims say a student group linked to the ruling BJP was behind it.

Students in India have been rallying against a controversial citizenship law which many say discriminates against Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

