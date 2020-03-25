India: Chaos among commuters stuck in Chennai after Modi announces lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chaos erupted at bus stations in Chennai on Tuesday, as migrant workers wanting to reach their villages overcrowded the bus station before the beginning of the government lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a complete lockdown for India’s 1.3 billion people starting at midnight on Tuesday.

Only essential services will be operational. All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship will be closed and interstate buses and metros will be suspended.

“There was no bus to my town, I don’t know what to do, I am really confused. Authorities are saying they will reroute a few buses to my town but they are not sure about that. It’s still doubtful… I have been waiting for the bus for hours but the bus hasn’t arrived, not sure what to do,” explained Selvam, a student.

“More than 500 people are waiting here, none of us could get on the bus… The authorities are asking us to leave and stay in some places but we have nowhere to go,” stated Mangalaraj, another commuter who was interviewed.

The sudden surge in the commuter population was caused by the suspension of all train services. This led to difficulties for the transport department authorities to operate long-distance buses in such a short span of time.

India is currently reporting 536 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in ten deaths thus far.

