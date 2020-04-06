India: Chennai residents turn off lights answering to PM Modi”s call for coronavirus unity

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chennai residents were among millions of people across India lighting up candles, diyas and flashlights in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal ‘to challenge the darkness of coronavirus’ on Sunday.

Modi urged people to switch off lights at home for nine minutes an 9:00 pm to show solidarity and resolve as the country is battling the coronavirus epidemic.

On March 24, the Prime Minister ordered a three-week nationwide lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

