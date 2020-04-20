India: Chennai workers out in force despite decision not to ease COVID restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The city of Chennai in the Indian province of Tamil Nadu saw workers out in force on Monday, even as the local government decided against easing lockdown restrictions before May 3.

The central government has issued a fresh list of economic activities that are allowed in areas that have not been identified as COVID-19 hotspots from April 20 onwards, leaving the option of easing up to state authorities, but the local Tamil Nadu government decided to hold fast to the lockdown in an attempt to restrict the disease. However essential workers are allowed to continue working as before.

One local farmer expressed hopes that a lockdown easing would come into force, since local workers are struggling to make ends meet.

“A large number of people are suffering without jobs due to this lockdown. I hope this relaxation will help them restart their lives,” said Raja, a local farmer before adding that he hopes the government “won’t stop at this” and will “do more to open the industries.”

As per government guidelines, India will allow makers of information technology hardware, farmers and industries in some rural areas to resume operations from April 20.

Amid a three-week general lockdown that has been extended to May 3, the government will also lift restrictions to allow free movement of goods by road, as well as port and air cargo operations.

India has registered over 17,000 cases and recorded nearly 550 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the latest government figures.

Video ID: 20200420-036

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-036

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly