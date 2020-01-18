Share
India citizenship law: Dalits fear ‘discriminatory’ legislation

3 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of people in India have been protesting against a new citizenship law, saying it discriminates against Muslims.
But many Dalits – those in the so-called lowest social group in the Hindu caste system – fear it will also make conditions worse for them.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Uttar Pradesh.

