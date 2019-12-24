India citizenship law protests: Opposition holds rally

The Indian National Congress, the country’s main opposition party is accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of silencing the voice of the people, as at least 25 people die in protests.

Their anger is growing against a controversial new citizenship law, which grants citizenship to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries but excludes Muslims.

But Modi insists the law is not divisive.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

