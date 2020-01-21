India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Supreme Court judges in India are preparing to hear the first appeals against a new citizenship law.

The new law gives persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries the right to apply for citizenship – but excludes Muslims.

The legislation has provoked weeks of protests, with critics calling it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman has more from New Delhi.

