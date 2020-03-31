India coronavirus: Dozens of cases confirmed from religious gathering

India is attempting to track down people who attended a gathering of Muslim religious leaders, after 24 of those attending tested positive for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

As many as 1,500 people from across India and other countries attended the meeting in the capital, New Delhi.

Around 700 people have been sent to a quarantine centre, while hundreds more are in hospital.

India is under lockdown, with people ordered to remain indoors until April 15.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Coronavirus