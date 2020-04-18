India: Covid-19 and the scapegoating of Muslim minority – The World This Week

With #India’s sudden lockdown extended until at least May 3rd, The Financial Times former South Asia bureau chief Victor Mallet calls out the plight of slum dwellers who can’t confine and the scapegoating of the country’s Muslim minority.

