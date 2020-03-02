India death toll rises after worst violence in decades

Days after India experienced its worst violence in decades – the death toll is still rising.

At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 350 were injured during riots over a new citizenship bill seen as discriminatory towards Muslims.

Police are now being accused of enabling mobs and preventing wounded Muslims from getting help.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglishg #India