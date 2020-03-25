India declares 21-day ‘total lockdown’ as coronavirus cases rise

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, confining 1.3 billion people to their homes as the country battles to bring the numbers of those affected by the coronavirus down.

India has reported more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

