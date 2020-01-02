India: Delhi battery factory collapses after fire, killing one

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A firefighter was killed and at least 14 others were injured when part of a Delhi battery factory collapsed following an explosion caused by a fire on Thursday, according to officials.

A portion of the Okaya factory collapsed as firefighters were dousing the flames, said Delhi Health and Industries Minister Satyendra Jain.

According to fire department officials, the fire has been doused but the cooling process was still underway. A number of firemen who were trapped under the building have been rescued, several of them having sustained injuries.

