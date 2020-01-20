-
India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests
India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh is asking hundreds of its residents to pay for compensation for damages to public property during last month’s protest against the country’s new citizenship law.
The state suffered some of the worst violence in protests against the law which gives minorities from three countries a quick path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.
Many who have been given such notices say the state is singling Muslims out.
Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Uttar Pradesh.
But many Dalits – those in the so-called lowest social group in the Hindu caste system – fear it will also make conditions worse for them.
But many Dalits – those in the so-called lowest social group in the Hindu caste system – fear it will also make conditions worse for them.
Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Uttar Pradesh.
