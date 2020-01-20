India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests

India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh is asking hundreds of its residents to pay for compensation for damages to public property during last month’s protest against the country’s new citizenship law.

The state suffered some of the worst violence in protests against the law which gives minorities from three countries a quick path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.

Many who have been given such notices say the state is singling Muslims out.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Uttar Pradesh.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Hundreds of thousands of people in India have been protesting against a new citizenship law, saying it discriminates against Muslims.

But many Dalits – those in the so-called lowest social group in the Hindu caste system – fear it will also make conditions worse for them.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Uttar Pradesh.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#India #CAA_NRC_Protest #UttarPradesh