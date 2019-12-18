-
India: Demonstrators decry alleged police brutality amid ongoing citizenship bill protests
Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University continued to demonstrate outside the university premises in the Indian capital city of New Delhi on Wednesday, protesting against what they denounced as police brutality during Sunday’s demonstrations over the recently ratified Citizenship Amendment Act.
Footage shows a large number of students chanting and holding signs, as they demanded the government to take action against New Delhi police for an alleged violent crackdown inside the campus.
Large demonstrations are taking place in the country since last Thursday, over a new citizenship bill entitling Indian citizenship to migrants who are either Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Parsis, Sikhs or Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan as long as they entered the country before 2015.
Critics say that the bill could cause further ostracisation of the some 200 million Muslims living in India and state that it is discriminatory in nature as it does include Muslim migrants from the same countries.
