India: Dozens arrested during citizenship act protest

At least 46 protesters including students were arrested, as media reports, during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan building in New Dehli on Monday.

Footage shows protesters being taken away by police vehicles with some of the demonstrators also seen being put into a bus.

According to reports, male protesters were taken to a police station, while female students were brought to their universities.

Demonstrations have been held over the bill entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015. Critics of the bill believe that it could result in the further exclusion of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.

