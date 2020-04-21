Share
India eases lockdown, though urban areas remain under close watch

about 1 hour ago

India is re-opening parts of its economy in certain regions including the agricultural sector, allowing the delivery of non-essential items, and opening up public works programs. Activity in more populous urban regions, however, remains restricted.

