India: Elephants in My Backyard | Witness
Elephant habitats across India are shrinking at an alarming rate, leading to conflict with local residents.
In the southern region of Hassan, the conflict has been particularly intense. But accountant-turned-conservationist Vinod Krishnan is part of a team, led by Dr Anand Kumar, that is pioneering a radically new approach to deal with the conflict based on strategies of co-existence.
If successful, they could help revolutionise the way India deals with one of its most urgent and complex conservation challenges.
Filmmaker: Vikram Singh
