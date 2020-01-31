India: Eleven years after Mumbai attacks, scars still visible

More than a decade after ten terrorists from Pakistan brought India’s financial capital Mumbai to a halt for nearly sixty hours, our team revisited the metropolis. They found that the scars of those deadly attacks are still visible across the city, even eleven years on. FRANCE 24’s Mandakini Gahlot, Alban Alvarez, Clément Laborde and Adil Bhat report.

