India: Emergency services work at scene of plane crash

Mandatory credit: @satyaprad1 / @NDRFHQ

Emergency services were working deep into the night at the crash site of an Air India Express plane in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Saturday.

At least 16 people including two pilots were killed and 46 were seriously injured after the aircraft with more than 180 passengers on board skidded off runway.

The airline said the plane brought Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

