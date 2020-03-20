India executes four men convicted of gang rape | DW News

Four men were hanged at Tihar Jail in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Friday for the brutal gang rape and murder of a woman in 2012, an official confirmed. The men had delayed their execution four times after their conviction for raping and murdering a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012. The so called Nirbhaya case sparked a debate over capital punishment and women’s safety in India.

