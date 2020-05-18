-
India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31
India has extended its nearly two-month-old lockdown by another two weeks to May 31.
The government is struggling to contain the rising number of coronavirus infections, now at more than 95,000.
The lockdown extension will be particularly hard on millions of migrant workers who have lost their city jobs and have now gone back home.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
