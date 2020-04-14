India extends lockdown till early May, but mulls possible exemptions

Indian Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended India’s lockdown until May 3. At the same time, authorities are evaluating whether the restrictions could be relaxed in districts largely unaffected by the coronavirus.

