India farmers struggle amid COVID-19 lockdown

India’s lockdown is hurting its crucial farming sector, which employs about half of the country’s workforce.

A lack of workers and breakdown in supply chains has left many farmers struggling to sell their winter crops.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam has more from Uttar Pradesh.

