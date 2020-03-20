India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

Four men convicted of raping and murdering a student in India have been executed.

They attacked the 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus in New Delhi in 2012 then left her to die on a road.

The case set off mass protests in the country, which has one of the highest cases of sexual violence against women in the world.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports New Delhi.

