‘India has been taken over by a racially extremist ideology’ Interview with Pakistani PM Imran Khan

In an exclusive interview with DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about Pakistan’s relationship to India, the Iran crisis and the international community’s “lukewarm” response to the Kashmir dispute.

