India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak

The coronavirus has overshadowed celebrations in India.

It is a public holiday in most of the country for the Hindu festival of Holi but many chose to stay home following government warnings to avoid big crowds.

India has 47 confirmed cases so far.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Holi #Coronavirus