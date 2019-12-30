-
India: Hundreds of women stage sit-in against citizenship bill in Delhi
Hundreds of women in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood staged a sit-in calling for the revocation of the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday.
They have reportedly been protesting for 16 consecutive days at the Noida-Kalindi Kunj, a key highway in India’s capital, blocking the road with tents.
India has been swept by protests after Indian Parliament passed the bill on December 11, entitling non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to Indian citizenship if they entered the country before 2015. Critics of the bill believe that it could result in further exclusion of some 200 million Muslims living in the country.
