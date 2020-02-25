-
India: Hundreds protest Trump’s visit in New Delhi
Hundreds of protesters gathered in New Delhi on Monday to protest against US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.
Footage shows protesters holding signs and banners denouncing Trump and US ‘imperialism.’
“Today American President Donald Trump is the most aggressive right-wing democratic leader. In the name of ‘America First’ he is presently imposing the hegemonist imperialistic policies all over the world,” said one of the speakers at the rally.
Trump and his wife Melania are conducting a two-day tour of India starting on February 24. During the visit, which is Trump’s first to the country since taking office, the US president is expected to sign a trade agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
