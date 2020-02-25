India: “I don”t want to discuss this” – Trump on Citizenship Amendment Act

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump refused to discuss India’s controversial citizenship bill at a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday as he was wrapping up his visit to the country.

“I do not want to discuss this, I want to leave this to Indians hopefully they are going to make the right decision for the people. That is really up to India,” said Trump.

He was speaking after nine people were killed in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Trump added that Modi “wants people to have religious freedom very strongly and he said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom.”

The US President was set to have a state dinner with the Indian PM before his flight to Washington DC.

Video ID: 20200225-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200225-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly