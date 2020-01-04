India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention

An investigation has found a lack of medical infrastructure at a public hospital in India’s Rajasthan state was partly to blame for the deaths of nearly a thousand infants last year.

The inquiry was carried out after 100 babies died there in the past month alone.

It also revealed extremely poor hygiene conditions, to the extent that pigs were living on hospital grounds.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Kota, India.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India