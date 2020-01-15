-
India: “Jeff Bezos- Go back!” Small traders protest against Amazon
Protesters gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of a nationwide set of demonstrations by small traders against the visit to India of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.
Led by members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) local traders took to the streets to turn their ire against e-commerce giant Amazon, which they accuse of predatory pricing.
National Secretary of the CAIT, Sumit Agarwal, criticised the practices of Amazon and accused its CEO Jeff Bezos of trying to build an empire in India at the expense of small business.
“You cannot build an empire by trampling the lives of small people,” he said.
The protests come as Bezos has announced an investment of $1 billion (€0.90 billion) to digitise small- and medium sized Indian businesses.
Commenting on the policy, Agarwal said, “it is a fake narrative just to create an imagination in India that Amazon is supporting small traders, when in fact small traders are being wiped out due to Amazon’s policies.”
Jeff Bezos is on a two-day visit to India and more protests are expected to be staged this week.
Video ID: 20200115-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200115-046
