India: Kashmir”s Shia community call for revenge over Soleimani killing

Thousands of mourners marched in the Kargil region of Indian Administered Kashmir on Sunday to protest the killing of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani.

The procession started from the city’s Jamia Masjid soon after the afternoon prayer and culminated at Lal Chowk after passing through the local market were shops and businesses were shut.

Protesters carried photos of Soleimani and Ayatollah Khamenei and chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”. Protesters called for revenge so that the “blood of martyrs will not be in vain”.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.

