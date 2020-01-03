India: Kashmir”s Shia community vow “revenge” for Soleimani assassination

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters marched in the northern Indian town of Budgam on Friday to condemn the airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

Security forces watched on as members of Kashmir’s Shia community marched with images of Soleimani and chanting anti-American slogans.

“We will take revenge of their act so that they will bow down. And it is going to be a lesson for our future generations,” vowed one Islamic scholar. Another said America and Israel “will be destroyed very soon.”

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

