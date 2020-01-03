-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
India: Kashmir”s Shia community vow “revenge” for Soleimani assassination
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of protesters marched in the northern Indian town of Budgam on Friday to condemn the airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.
Security forces watched on as members of Kashmir’s Shia community marched with images of Soleimani and chanting anti-American slogans.
“We will take revenge of their act so that they will bow down. And it is going to be a lesson for our future generations,” vowed one Islamic scholar. Another said America and Israel “will be destroyed very soon.”
Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
Video ID: 20200103-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly