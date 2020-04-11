India lockdown has highlighted inequalities

India put in place what was described as the world’s largest lockdown to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While there were positive moments of people helping one another through the stressful time, the lockdown also highlighted many issues such as the precarious existence of India’s many migrant workers.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam looks at the impact the lockdown has had on the world’s second-most populous country.

