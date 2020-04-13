India: Migrant workers stranded in Delhi given yoga classes to cope with lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A makeshift shelter became safe haven to nearly 300 migrant workers and homeless in Delhi. The Yamuna Sports Complex was converted into a shelter on March 31 after the nationwide lockdown came into effect, leaving many stranded in the city without a place to stay.

Footage filmed on Monday shows volunteers from the Universal Health Foundation and Delhi Civil Defence providing yoga classes for those staying in the shelter, as well as food, regular health check-ups, exercising sessions, counselling and even magic shows.

“It makes them really strong, and I’ve spoken to a couple of people, even you can talk to them, they’re saying whatever problems they were facing in terms of mental stress or otherwise any kind of pain or any kind of other problems, they’ve been improving that through yoga,” says Universal Health Foundation wellness coach Sheetal Gupta.

“They’re having their yoga session in the morning at 6am and a magic show at 7.30am, evening 4pm we’re giving them physical training session also. At night, dinner session is available. We are providing them all their needs so that they can live here very comfortably,” says Lalit Goyal, Delhi Civil Defence officer. “They are all like our families and we are taking them as our families,” he adds.

Proper social distancing have been constantly observed in the complex and all of its 300 dwellers have being reported negative for COVID-19.

Other shelter homes across the country are providing yoga classes and similar activities to stranded migrant workers and homeless people.

The lockdown of more than 1.3 billion people in India is due to end on Tuesday, but the government is expected to extend it until the end of April as the number of coronavirus cases is up to almost 10,000 with death toll reaching 331 on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200413-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly