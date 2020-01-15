-
India: Military celebrates 72nd Army Day with parade in New Delhi
The Indian Army staged the 72nd Army Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday, to honour the country’s soldiers.
Tanks and other military equipment were rolled out, motorcycle riders performed stunts and soldiers showcased their skills with various drills.
Footage also shows Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane inspecting the guard of honour.
Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to commemorate the day Lieutenant General KM Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
