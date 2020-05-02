India Muslims targeted in attacks over coronavirus

India has rejected a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which named it “a country of particular concern”.

Muslims have been attacked after a religious gathering in the capital allegedly led to a rise in coronavirus cases, with the minority being blamed for the spread of the disease.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

