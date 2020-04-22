India police accused of targeting Muslims in violence probe

Police in India are being accused of targeting Muslims during investigations into communal violence earlier this year.

Dozens of people were arrested during the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted in December.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital, New Delhi.

