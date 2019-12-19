-
India police arrest hundreds over CAB protests | DW News
Police in India have taken hundreds of people into custody for defying a ban on protests against a controversial new citizenship law. The ban was imposed after protests in two states turned violent last week. The law offers citizenship to immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution, but does not include Muslims. Communication networks and transport have been shut down amid the ongoing demonstrations.
