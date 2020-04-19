India: Police use life-sized mask-wearing model elephant to raise COVID-19 awareness in Chennai

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A life-size model of an elephant wearing a mask was being driven around the city of Chennai, southern India, on Saturday, as part of a public awareness campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

The Tamilnadu Police Department hopes the campaign will encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown.

“Police have done a lot of innovative campaigns on coronavirus awareness and it brought the attention of the public,” said local police officer Selvam, adding “this time we thought of making a new attempt by bringing the elephant into the campaign, as everyone likes elephant from youngsters to elders.”

The artificial elephant, called “Thanga Shanmuga Raja”, was originally created to appear in ceremonies like birthday parties, weddings, religious functions and corporate events.

“The whole world is frightened today because of this coronavirus. When police personal, doctors, health workers, and sanitary workers are providing selfless services during this crisis, I decided to do my part and did this little by supporting the police force in spreading the coronavirus awareness, I am sure it will reach the public in a bigger way,” explained Beema Rajan, managing director at JBS Events, the local company that built the elephant.

India has reported almost 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and with 488 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of Saturday.

