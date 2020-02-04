India pollution: Calls for action to improve Delhi air quality

It is one of the world’s most polluted cities. And as the people of New Delhi prepare to vote in local elections this week, many are demanding action to improve air quality in the Indian capital.

Last year, air pollution levels were 40 times the limit set by the World Health Organization.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

