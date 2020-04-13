India: Poplar trees felled in Kashmir over COVID-19 fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Workers were filmed chainsawing down female poplar trees near the Kashmiri village of Tangmarg on Monday, reportedly acting on the orders of the local administration as part of measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities are said to fear that the tree’s cotton-like pollen can irritate people’s respiratory tracts when airborne and thereby further the risk of infection by illnesses such as COVID-19.

Footage shows the workers tying ropes around trees, chainsawing them, pulling them down, and splitting them into parts. According to reports, tens of thousands of such trees have already been cut down in Kashmir.

Abid Hussain, head of Tangmarg village, praised the government’s decision, saying that the airborne cotton from the trees could cause or further worsen respiratory issues among the population.

However scientists and scientific reports cited in the media say there is no provable link between the pollen and the exacerbation or spread of respiratory tract infections. The initiative has also attracted criticism mainly based on environmental concerns.

“[Some] people in Kashmir are saying that these poplar trees should be axed down but I’m not in favour of that decision just because I think it will be an environmental disaster,” said Niyaz Illahi, a journalist.

India has had over 9,240 reported cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, and 331 deaths at the moment of writing, according to Johns Hopkins university data.

