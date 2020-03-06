India protest violence leaves thousands displaced

In India’s capital, thousands of people have been displaced after the recent rioting over a controversial citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

More than 50 people have died in the fighting between Muslims, opposed to the law, and Hindus.

Many of their homes and businesses have been torched.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from Mustafabad, New Delhi.

